Special Olympics Docuseries In The Works From Dale Moss & RadicalMedia

EXCLUSIVE: Dale Moss, a former NFL wide receiver who spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, is developing a docuseries about the Special Olympics.

Moss, who is best known for his star turn in season 16 of The Bachelorette, has partnered with RadicalMedia on The Best Of Us: Extraordinary Champions.

The series will follow athletes with intellectual disabilities on their journey to overcome the odds as they train for and compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Moss and producers Frank Scherma and Jonathan Meyers gained access to the Special Olympics athletes as they lead up to the tournament. The series will learn about their upbringings, triumphs, struggles, and what it really means to live life with an intellectual disability. The series will also cover the competition itself.

Moss has been advocating for inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities since 2015, when he became a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. Moss’s sister Amber has both physical and intellectual disabilities and was the inspiration that started his involvement with the project.

The team are pitching to streaming platforms and networks with plans to begin production in late spring.

RadicalMedia are behind the Oscar-winning Summer of Soul as well as docs such as Fog of War, Paradise Lost and What Happened, Miss Simone?

“The last words my mother said to me before she passed away were, ‘Please make sure to take care of Amber,’” said Moss. “That’s been my driving purpose to bring this docuseries to life. Special Olympics saved my sister’s life, gave me purpose and direction after my NFL career, and is helping millions of people around the globe. My hope is that this series will provide perspective, hope and a voice for so many individuals and families with similar circumstances.”

“I can’t help but feel impressed by Special Olympics athletes and their fortitude, their joy in competing, and amazing personas,” added RadicalMedia President Frank Scherma. “We can’t wait to bring this series to life and share their incredible stories.”

“Storytelling is the quickest way to build understanding, and projects like The Best of Us: Extraordinary Champions help show the world that we are all more alike than we are different,” said Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics. “As a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics, Dale Moss is not simply giving back to people with intellectual disabilities, he is opening the door to inclusion and welcoming in the world.”