‘Spartacus’ Sequel Series In Works At Starz From Steven S. DeKnight

Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight is expanding the franchise once again with a new series currently in development at Starz. DeKnight will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the as-yet-untitled project.

The next chapter will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series’ iconic characters. In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army in the series finale, the new drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of Spartacus and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate,” said DeKnight in a statement. “Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story.”

The expansion of the Spartacus franchise is the latest to follow this new trend among networks and streamers to attract new subscribers and viewers. Deadline recently confirmed Showtime would be telling more stories around the Dexter and Billions universes, and Amazon is investing further in the Bosch franchise with two new shows in the works, to name a few examples.

Spartacus was the first of the franchise to premiere starring Andy Whitfield as the titular warrior. Released in 2010, Season 1 called Blood And Sand focused on the events of the real-life Spartacus’ obscure early life leading up to the beginning of historical records. John Hannah, Lucy Lawless, Peter Mensah, Manu Bennett, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Katrina Law were also among the lead cast.

Production on Season 2 was halted following Whitfield’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis with DeKnight instead opting to create the prequel miniseries following the character Gannicus (Dustin Clare), the first champion of Capua.

Season 2, titled Vengeance, premiered in 2012 following the death of Whitfield. Liam McIntyre took over the lead role for Season 2 and the third and final season, War of the Damned.

“It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “Spartacus has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter.”

The new series will be produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts will oversee the series on behalf of Starz. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.

DeKnight broke onto the scene writing for Buffy The Vampire Slayer and wrote, directed, and produced Angel, Smallville, and Dollhouse before creating and running Spartacus: Blood And Sand and Spartacus: Gods of the Arena for Starz. He was the executive producer/showrunner for the Marvel/Netflix series Daredevil as well as Jupiter’s Legacy and director of the feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising. DeKnight is also currently producing Queen Nzinga for Starz.

He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, and Hoberman.