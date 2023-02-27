SonyLIV Orders Adaptation Of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Sittaford Mystery’, Directed By Vishal Bhardwaj

Indian streamer SonyLIV has announced an adaptation of Agatha Christie detective novel The Sittaford Mystery, which marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut on a streaming series.

The Hindi-language adaptation, entitled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, is produced by the director’s Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Bhardwaj has also co-scripted the adaptation, which transplants the action to the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, along with Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series’ heavyweight ensemble cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

James Prichard, Christie’s great grandson and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, is on board as an Executive Producer. Basi Akpabio and Leo Dezoysa have also taken on the role of Executive Producers on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.

Bhardwaj has previously directed feature film adaptations of several Shakespeare classics including Haider (Hamlet), Omkara (Othello) and Maqbool (Macbeth). His credits also include 7 Khoon Maaf, an adaptation of a Ruskin Bond short story, and Netflix’s upcoming spy drama feature Khufiya, adapted from Amar Bhushan’s novel Escape To Nowhere.

In addition to founding Tusk Tales Films, Shahani set up Junglee Pictures as a division of the Times of India Group and produced critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films including Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Talvar.

SonyLIV content head Saugata Mukherjee said: “Detective fiction has been a perennial favourite with our audience and what better than an Agatha Christie novel. We are delighted to be bringing one of her classics The Sittaford Mystery adapted rather skilfully in an Indian setting by none other than Vishal Bhardwaj. We are thrilled to have Vishal onboard as his ingenuity in adapting literary classics remains unrivalled.”

Bhardwaj said: “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team.”

Prichard said: “My great grandmother has many fans in India and I am really excited for them to enjoy this adaptation by Vishal Bhardwaj which takes the story of The Sittaford Mystery and reimagines it in India.”

The BBC recently announced an adaptation of Christie’s Murder Is Easy for BBC One and BritBox International, scripted by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, which follows a quintet of previous Christie reworks written by Sarah Phelps.