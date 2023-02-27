Sony Acquires Remake Rights To Latvian Comedy Hit ‘Accidental Santa’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has optioned remake rights to Latvian Christmas comedy Accidental Santa in eight territories: North America, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Brazil.

Sony struck the deal with London-based Canoe Film, which represents international distribution and remake rights and launched sales last week at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Starring Kaspars Karklins, Janis Vimba, Inga Tropa, Jekabs Reinis and Marija Grauba, Accidental Santa follows escaped prisoner Bruno Cricket, who finds the perfect disguise in a Santa suit. Only, it’s Christmas Eve and he’s mistaken as the real deal by two children with a scheme of their own.

Pic is produced by Riga-based Filmu Studija Grauba and was released in cinemas in Latvia last December; it performed as the top-grossing local film over the Christmas period.

Caroline Stern, MD of Canoe Film, negotiated the deal with Sony Pictures International Productions on behalf of Filmu Studija Grauba.

Writer-director Aigars Grauba said: “As a director and screenwriter, the greatest joy for me is hearing the audience laugh and seeing them become emotionally invested in my story. I am thrilled that Sony will give a much larger audience the chance to be part of this Christmas adventure as they bring the Christmas miracle of Accidental Santa to people around the globe.

Shebnem Askin, EVP, Creative Production & Head Of Sony Pictures International Productions, commented: “From the moment we heard about Aigars Grauba’s Christmas comedy Accidental Santa, we knew it was special. We’ve been on the lookout for high-concept films for local adaptation and believe Grauba’s box office hit is a perfect fit.”

Among Grauba’s credits are 2018 historical action pic The Pagan King, which was sold to Vertical for domestic distribution.