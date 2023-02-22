Sony Pictures Television Kicks Off Its 2023 Diverse Writers Program With 10 Aspiring Scribes

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is kicking off its 2023 Diverse Writers Program giving 10 participants the opportunity to link up with industry professionals in a four-week course.

“Our mission is to produce content that is undeniably entertaining and, most importantly, reflective of the world around us. A crucial part of that is having a continuous pipeline of talented emerging creators,” said Jeffrey Glaser and Marie Jacobson, Co-Heads of Current Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “We are firmly committed to identifying and developing a diverse roster of talent and look forward to our creative departments working alongside this new class of writers.”

At the end of the training portion of the program, participants will meet with SPT showrunners, producers, development and current executives and be considered for potential staffing opportunities on US productions.

See the list of participants that were chosen for this year’s class:

• Aeden O’Connor

• ApurupA

• Cameron Ali Fay

• Claudia Restrepo

• Claytia Gonsalves

• Edwin Lee Gibson

• Jared Snow

• JuCoby Johnson

• Raymond Arturo Perez

• Tricia Lee

The Diverse Writers Program is one in a series of initiatives by the studio to increase diversity and representation of creative talent behind the camera. It arose from SPT’s pilot program for underrepresented writers which was initiated in 2019. Program alumni have been staffed on SPT series such as Gordita Chronicles, Obliterated and Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.