Sony Pictures Lands Rights To Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman Short Film ‘Gnomes’ With 21 Laps Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has acquired feature rights to Gnomes, based on Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman’s breakout horror short film.

The project is currently in early development with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen & Dan Levine producing with Raaphorst. Emily Feher overseeeing for 21 Laps. Heggelman will direct the feature. Plot details are under wraps.

The short film had its North American premiere at the 2022 Fantastic Fest as well as featured in the official selection of the 2022 Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film at Cannes. Gnomes is written by Heggelman, Jasper ten Hoor, and Richard Raaphorst and produced by art department master Raaphorst (Frankenstein’s Army).

Next up for 21 Laps is the 20th Century adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman, which they are producing. That film bows this June in theaters.

Heggelman and Raaphorst are repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. 21 Laps is repped by WME.