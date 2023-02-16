Sony Pictures Classics Sets Yogi Berra Doc ‘It Ain’t Over’ For Theatrical Release

Sony Pictures Classics said it’s planning to release Sean Mullin’s documentary on baseball superstar Yogi Berra, It Ain’t Over, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on May 12, expanding over following weeks.

The film is produced by Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Peter Sobiloff and Mike Sobiloff with Vanishing Angle and Off Media, and executive produced by Lindsay Berra. It world premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the Spotlight Documentary section.

This is an intimate portrait of Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra (1925-2015), one of baseball’s greats. The brilliant catcher for the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball history, the New York Yankees, he amassed 10 World Series rings, three American League MVP awards, and a staggering 18 All-Star Game appearances

Berra was a native of St. Louis, MO who saw combat in World War II and resumed his baseball career during the golden era in New York when three teams battled for supremacy, going on to catch the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956.

For many observers of the national pastime, his prolific accomplishments on the ballfield were matched by his extraordinarily appealing personality. Long before athletes endorsing products became commonplace, Berra was starring in TV commercials and connecting with fans from every demographic. His unforgettable “Yogi-isms,” initially perceived as head-scratching philosophical nuggets, became fashionable catch phrases that made him a national treasure and an endearing figure on the American pop culture landscape.

It Ain’t Over shocases his many facets — loving husband and father, D-Day veteran, Hall of Fame ballplayer, beloved teammate, coach, manager, product endorser and sage. The doc weaves together interviews with men and women whose paths intersected with Berra, including Yankee legends Derek Jeter, Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, Joe Girardi, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly, Tony Kubek and Bobby Richardson, as well as friends Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Vin Scully and Suzyn Waldman, and family Lindsay Berra (granddaughter) and sons Tim, Larry, and Dale.