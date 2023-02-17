‘SNL’: Travis Kelce & Jenna Ortega Among Hosts For Three Back-To-Back Shows

From Super Bowl winners to a member of the Addams family, Saturday Night Live is returning with three more back-to-back shows.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega are among the new hosts set for March episodes. They join Woody Harrelson, who was previously announced.

Harrelson, whose film Champions is coming out in March, hosts February 25 alongside musical guest Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes.

Kelce will host March 4 alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, while Ortega will host March 11 alongside British indie rockers The 1975.

Kelce, whose Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and Ortega, who stars in Scream VI as well as on the Netflix series, are making their SNL hosting debuts. Ballerini, whose new EP was released earlier this month, is making her debut, while The 1975 return for a second appearance.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.