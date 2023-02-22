‘SNL’ Promo: Woody Harrelson Takes A Trippy Trip Down Memory Lane, Confuses Ben Affleck And Matt Damon, Sees “My Weed Guy”

Skip to main content
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson NBC via YouTube

The first promo spot for Woody Harrelson’s fifth stint as an SNL host this weekend takes a turn away from the show’s usual staged bits between host, musical guest and a cast member.

In the spot, Harrelson wanders down a hall lined with photos of other famous hosts but, in typical “Woody” fashion, he seems a little hazy on who each exactly is. Before a photo of Ben Affleck, we hear his internal monologue say “Matt Damon,” and passing an image of Owen Wilson he thinks to himself, “Amy Poehler.” And then, stopping before a shot of Matthew McConaughey, he’s surprised. “Oh, my weed guy,” he thinks.

Shortly thereafter, new castmember Devon Walker approaches Harrelson and things get even weirder.

Watch below.

This weekend’s stint fronting the show marks Harrelson’s entry into Saturday Night Live‘s vaunted “Five-Timers Club” of hosts. It means he’s a made man of sorts, alongside the likes of other five timers like Affleck, Justin Timberlake and Danny DeVito.

For a list of those who’ve hosted the show five or more times, click here.

Jack White is this week’s musical guest.

