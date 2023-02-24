Skip to main content
‘SNL’ Host Woody Harrelson Suggests The Perfect Jack White Pairing

Jack White is the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Which led to an important question for the show’s promo: who would have been the best match as host?

Woody Harrelson, the actual host, told cast member Chloe Fineman that comic actor/musician Jack Black would have been the natural choice. White/Black, yin-yang, salt-pepper. Such a match, Harrelson claimed, would “bring this country together.”

Jack White wasn’t buying it. He told Fineman to “stop tearing this country apart.”

A grateful Harrelson added, “Thank you, Jack. ‘Bout time somebody stood up to her.”

Watch the exchange above.

