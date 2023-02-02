Snipple Animation Secures Sky Kids Singalong Show

EXCLUSIVE: Animation studio Snipple Originals has won a mega Sky Kids order for a pre-school singalong show.

The Singalings will air on the new Sky Kids linear channel later this year and is one of the first shows to emerge from the original content arm of Snipple Animation.

The show, which kicks off each episode with a song, centers on three inquisitive and eager extra-terrestrials who are here to discover all they can about Earth, visiting the zoo, the beach and a funfair. It is comprised of 26 x 1 ’45’ songs, 26 x 5’ episodes, 2 x song compilations and 5 x episode compilations.

Snipple Originals Director Karina Stanford-Smith said The Singalings has a “bold and eye-catching style,” adding: “It’s a simple and hilarious animation with songs that are infectious.”

Snipple Originals has 10 shows in development across comedy, action, adventure and edutainment, having launched three years ago following a £6M ($7.4M) investment from investor BGF. It has since partnered with PAW Patrol and Bob the Builder creator Keith Chapman on a co-development deal.

Kids and family content distributor Jetpack Distribution has picked up worldwide rights (non-UK) to The Singalings and will be presenting to buyers at next month’s Kidscreen.