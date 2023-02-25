‘Sinking Spring’: Michael Mando Exits Apple Series; Wagner Moura To Replace Him

Skip to main content
Wagner Moura Michael Mando
(L-R) Wagner Moura and Michael Mando Getty Images

Wagner Moura (Narcos) is set to star opposite Brian Tyree Henry in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig, in a recasting. Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando was originally tapped for the role but has been let go after an on-set incident involving a cast member. The recasting is being done during filming on the series, directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope ThiefSinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Moura will play Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the Youth Authority.

Craig created the eight-episode series, executive produces and directs one episode. Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions.

Moura recently starred opposite Elisabeth Moss in the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.

