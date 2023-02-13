‘Sinking Spring’: Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, 3 Others Round Out Cast Of Apple’s Crime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple has rounded out the cast for its crime drama series Sinking Spring with the addition of Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible franchise), Dustin Nguyen (The Accidental Getaway Driver), Nesta Cooper (See), Idris Debrand (Dear Edward), Liz Caribel (Pussy Island) and Will Pullen (A Little Prayer).

The actors join an ensemble led by 2023 Academy Award nom Brian Tyree Henry (of the Apple drama Causeway) which also includes Michael Mando, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew and Amir Arison, as previously announced.

The eight-episode series created by Top Gun: Maverick scribe Peter Craig, entering production this week in Philadelphia, adapts the 2009 book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya. Its protagonists are long-time Philly friends and delinquents, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Mando), who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Rhames is set for the role of Ray’s father Bart, who after years in prison, returns to his son’s life with explosive results. Nguyen will play Ray’s friend, Ho Dinh, with Cooper as Michelle, a lawyer hired to represent both Ray and his de facto mother, Teresa (Mulgrew). Debrand portrays a younger Ray, with Liz Caribel as Manny’s girlfriend Sherry, and Pullen as junior DEA agent, Marchetti.

Sinking Spring hails from Apple Studios and is being produced by Scott Free Productions, which has a first-look deal with Apple TV+. Craig wrote all eight episodes, and will helm one, in his directorial debut. He’ll also exec produce alongside Ridley Scott for Scott Free, as well as David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Henry, with Tafoya serving as consulting producer.

Rhames is known for his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise (including its next installment Dead Reckoning – Part One), as well as such iconic films as Dawn of the Dead, Bringing Out the Dead, Out of Sight, Con Air, Pulp Fiction and Jacob’s Ladder. His best-known work on the TV side is the HBO TV movie Don King: Only in America, which had him portraying the famed boxing promoter and manager of the same name. He landed a Golden Globe and an Emmy nom for that performance and will also soon feature in Columbia Pictures’ animated adaptation of Garfield from Alcon Entertainment.

Nguyen stars in Sing J. Lee’s acclaimed thriller The Accidental Getaway Driver, which recently world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s otherwise best known for his role as big bad Zing on the crime drama series Warrior, which aired its first two seasons on Cinemax and moves to HBO Max for its third, airing this year. The actor launched his career with roles on classic ’80s series including 21 Jump Street and Magnum, P.I. He’s also been seen starring in Universal 1440 Entertainment’s 47 Ronin sequel Blade of the 47 Ronin, which is currently streaming on Netflix, among other films.

Cooper is best known for starring alongside Jason Momoa in Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama See, which wrapped its third and final season last October. Other recent TV credits include Netflix’s Travelers and The CW’s Supergirl. The actress starred alongside Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek Pinault in Prime Video’s sci-fi romance Bliss and has also been seen in features like The Miracle Season and The Edge of Seventeen.

Debrand currently stars in Jason Katims’ Apple TV+ series Dear Edward, based on the same-name novel by Ann Napolitano. He previously recurred opposite Richard Gere in the Starz & BBC Two drama series MotherFatherSon, and in Informer opposite Paddy Considine for Prime Video & BBC1. Feature credits include E.E. Hegarty’s musical comedy Kat and the Band.

Liz Caribel made her feature debut in Daniel Antebi’s comedy God’s Time, which earned her a Special Jury Mention for Best Performance at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. That film will hit select theaters and VOD on February 24, before arriving for streaming on AMC+ later this spring. Other upcoming projects for the actress include the HBO series The Idol from A24 Television and Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island for Warner Bros.

Pullen appears alongside Jane Levy and David Strathairn in Angus MacLachlan’s drama A Little Prayer, which was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics after world premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Additional film credits include Apple TV+’s Causeway and Greyhound, the Sandra Bullock-led Netflix drama The Unforgivable, and the fraternity drama Goat with Nick Jonas, which world premiered at Sundance 2016. The actor has also been seen on series like Apple’ss Dickinson and FX’s The Americans, and in Broadway productions of To Kill a Mockingbird and Sweat.

Rhames is represented by Kramer Management; Nguyen by Buchwald and JDS; Cooper by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Lauren Levitt & Associates; Debrand by Alan Siegel Entertainment, the UK’s United Agents and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Liz Caribel by Grandview; and Pullen by UTA and Anonymous Content.