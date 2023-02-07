Skip to main content
‘Simpsons’ Episode That References Chinese Labor Camps Unavailable On Disney+ In Hong Kong

The Simpsons
'The Simpsons' episode "One Angry Lisa" (2022) Everett Collection

Subscribers to the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong won’t see yet another episode of The Simpsons, the latest one for referring to forced labor in China.

Missing from the streaming service’s Simpsons line-up is the 2022 episode “One Angry Lisa,” which includes a scene in which Marge says “Behold the wonders of China: bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.”

The absence of the episode comes amidst concerns over growing government censorship in China.

The news was first reported by The Financial Times, which noted that it is unclear exactly when the episode was removed from the service, or who removed it. The Chinese government denies allegations of forced labor.

“One Angry Lisa” marks the second Simpsons episode to be unavailable on Disney+ in Hong Kong. In 2021, Disney+ Hong Kong subscribers reported that the 2005 episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan,” which made reference to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, was not available on the service.

Disney hasn’t commented.

