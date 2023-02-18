Simona Tabasco Joins Sydney Sweeney In Psychological Horror Film ‘Immaculate’

EXCLUSIVE: Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus) will star opposite Sydney Sweeney in the psychological horror film Immaculate from Black Bear Pictures. Details regarding Tabasco’s role are being kept under wraps.

From writer Andrew Lobel and director, Michael Mohan, Immaculate tells the story of Cecilia (Sweeney), a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets.

Related Story Alexandra Shipp Joins Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell In Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck

Previously announced cast also includes Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, and Giorgio Colangeli.

Sweeney and Jonathan Davino will produce the film for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside David Bernad, and Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will executive produce alongside Will Greenfield.

Tabasco made her American television debut this past October with the second season of HBO’s award-winning anthology series, The White Lotus. The SAG Award-nominated actress stars as the tenacious and ambitious Sicilian local, ‘Lucia,’ who frequents the hotel in search of both personal and professional opportunities amongst its clientele.

Best known for her work in her native Italy, Tabasco’s credits include the medical drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani, the Netflix series, Luna Park, RaiUno’s I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, and È Arrivata la Felicità.

She is repped by WME in the U.S. and Volver Actor in Italy.