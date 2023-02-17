‘Silicon Valley’ And ‘True Blood’ Edited Reruns To Air On TBS And TNT In WB Discovery Experiment

Starting on Saturday, Silicon Valley will be airing on TBS and True Blood will air on TNT in an experiment to attract new audiences with existing IP.

Both shows will be edited for ad breaks and content, both receiving a TV-MA rating.

HBO content has been syndicated in the past – The Sopranos and Sex and the City are prime examples. Both reruns will immediately follow NBA All-Star game coverage on the coming weekend. After that, True Blood will be seen Mondays at 10 P on TNT, with Silicon Valley airing Sundays at 10 PM on TBA.