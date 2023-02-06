Showtime Eyeing ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series About Trinity Killer

A Dexter prequel series about the Trinity Killer is being considered at Showtime, following the announcement two spinoff projects have received straight-to-series orders.

Not much was revealed about the Trinity killer project, only that it focuses on the makings of the notorious serial killer played by John Lithgow in the original series. Lithgow has previously mentioned Trinity is the character he is most often asked about with most fans confessing how truly horrifying he was to watch.

The other two projects include Dexter: Origins and the next chapter of Dexter: New Blood.

Origins will focus on young Dexter Morgan (originally played by Michael C. Hall) at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become. Set in Miami, the series will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the OG series. Dexter’s family will also be portrayed, including a very-much-alive Harry (originally played by James Remar) and a very formidable, teenage Deb (originally played by Jennifer Carpenter).

There is no mention as to whether Remar would reprise the role.

A new season of New Blood will explore the kinds of themes and scenarios seen in the original series but through a new lens. Although not confirmed, based on the Season 1 finale, the new lens provided would be from Dexter’s son Harrison (Jack Alcott).

Season 1 caught up with Dexter Morgan in the present day where he is reunited with his son who he hasn’t seen since the Dexter series finale. Harrison is all grown up and looking for connection and understanding similar to what Harry offered Dexter. Trinity played a big role in New Blood, as the cold-blooded killer who murdered his mother Rita Bennett (Julie Benz) and doomed him to a similar fate as his father. #BornInBlood

During promotion for Season 1, Hall was adamant it was his final time portraying Dexter but there’s no telling what the future could hold.

Showtime also revealed on Monday there are other characters in the franchise being considered for spinoff projects though none were named beyond Trinity.