‘She Said’ Screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz To Receive WGA West’s Paul Selvin Award

Rebecca Lenkiewicz will be this year’s recipient of the WGA West’s Paul Selvin Award in recognition of her adapted screenplay for She Said, the Universal film about the New York Times reporters who broke the story that exposed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. The guild said Thursday that she will be honored at the WGA Awards’ Los Angeles ceremony March 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Lenkiewicz is also nominated this year for a WGA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. She Said is based on the investigation by Times reporters Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett, and the book by Kantor and Twohey that helped propel the #MeToo movement by uncovering the system that had enabled years of sexual assault by some of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

Also up for Adapted Screenplay WGA honors this year are Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Rian Johnson for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie for Top Gun: Maverick; and Sarah Polley for Women Talking.

Named for the late Paul Selvin, the guild’s general counsel for 25 years, the honorary Paul Selvin Award is given each year to members whose scripts “best embody the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”

Past recipients include Adam McKay, George Clooney, Tony Kushner, Barry Jenkins, Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas, Charles Randolph, Dustin Lance Black, Alex Gibney, Susannah Grant, Eric Roth, Michael Mann, Gary Ross, Liz Hannah and Josh Singer.

The WGA’s annual awards will be handed out March 5 in simultaneous ceremonies in L.A. for the WGAW and at the Edison Ballroom in New York City for the WGA East.