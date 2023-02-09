Sharon Levy Promoted To CEO Of Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America is making some changes at the top.

Sharon Levy has been promoted from Chief Content Officer to Chief Executive Officer as the company segues into becoming a standalone production company.

Endemol Shine North America was previously both a production division and the holding company for a number of production divisions across the group. Following Banijay’s acquisition of Endemol Shine, the company created Banijay Americas to house all of its ten production studios, run by new CEO Ben Samek.

As part of the changes, Levy has been upped to oversee all aspects of Endemol Shine North America’s business, which includes both unscripted and scripted series including Lego Masters, MasterChef, Wipeout and upcoming drama series Ripley.

Levy joined Endemol Shine North America in 2017 as President, Unscripted and Scripted TV. She was previously EVP, Original Series at Spike TV.

Banijay Americas is now comprised of ten production labels including Levy-run Endemol Shine North America, 51 Minds Entertainment and Authentic Entertainment, run by Christian Sarabia, Brazil’s A Fábrica, run by Luiz Noronha, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, run by Marie Leguizamo, Bunim Murray Productions, run by Julie Pizzi, Endemol Shine Boomdog, run by Alejandro Rincon, Endemol Shine Brasil, run by Nani Fritas, Stephen David Entertainment and Truly Original, run by Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh.

“I’m very excited to take on the CEO role for the new Endemol Shine North America as we chart its course forward during an extraordinary time for the industry,” said Levy. “I am thankful to Ben for believing in me and my exceptional team and giving us the responsibility and opportunity to redefine ESNA. With Endemol Shine North America now operating solely as a production studio, we’ll move more nimbly and be better positioned to meet the challenges of the moment. It’s a new era at ESNA, and we look forward to working with partners, old and new, to create great television.”

“Sharon is one of the most strategic executives in the business, someone whose creative vision is matched only by her market savvy,” said Samek. “Over the past five years, she has already positioned Endemol Shine North America as a major industry player and unleashed the creativity of her group. I look forward to supporting her as she leads her talented team to new heights.”

He added, “Historically, Endemol Shine North America served a dual role as the parent company to our subsidiaries and as its own production label. Reconstituting ESNA as a pure production studio that lives alongside the nine other studios that form Banijay Americas, each with its own leadership and goals, will afford us the opportunity to work more collaboratively and efficiently and represent ourselves more clearly to our industry partners.”