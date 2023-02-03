Skip to main content
Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Lead Crime Pic 'The Order': EFM Hot Package
Shaquita Smith To Lead BET+ Rom-Com ‘My Valentine Crush’

Travis Cure, Shaquita Smith and Jeff Logan
(L-r) Travis Cure, Shaquita Smith and Jeff Logan Prince Williams/Filmmagic; Zina Franklin; Ashlee Mcdaniels

EXCLUSIVE: Shaquita Smith (Wicked City) will front a Valentine’s Day movie for Paramount Global’s BET+ opposite Travis Cure (The Oval) and Jeff Logan (Double Cross).

My Valentine Crush is a rom-com in which a woman (Smith) makes an unexpected connection with an internet technician (Cure), leading her to have a Valentine’s Day she’ll never forget and evaluate her current relationship with her boyfriend (Logan).

Supporting cast is Dawn Halfkenny (The Family Business), Monti Washington (Bruh), Tiffany Snow (Just As I Am), Jenean Coleman (Merry Switchmas) and Ta’Rhonda Jones (Empire). 

Christopher A. Nolen is the director. Cassandra Mann is the writer and executive producers are Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman. Co-executive producers are Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil and consulting producers John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez. Nolen and Loretta Edwards Wilson are the producers.

The film forms part of BET+’s Valentine’s Day romcom line-up, premiering five days before the romantic date on February 9.

“This movie is such a romantic classic that I think everybody is going to love and relate to in so many ways,” said Smith. 

Shaquita Smith is repped by Eris Talent Agency and Amy Lord, Jeff Logan is repped by Pantheon Talent and Travis Cure is repped by Luxe Hause Management.

