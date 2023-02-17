‘Shadow And Bone’: Alina Starkov Sets Out To Defeat The Darkling & The Crows Take On A Deadly Heist In Season 2 Trailer

Alina Starkov is determined to tear down The Fold and save Ravka in the trailer for Netflix‘s Shadow and Bone Season 2.

The trailer, released Friday, begins with General Kirigan (played by Ben Barnes) emerging from the darkness of The Fold with three large scars across his face. As he stands in front of Alina (Jessie Mei Li) with his army of shadows, she realizes that she is the key to stopping him. She and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) set out on a journey to find the Amplifiers — two mythical creatures that can boost Alina’s power, giving her a fighting chance against Kirigan and his growing strength.

But Alina and Mal aren’t the only ones to take note of the havoc The Darkling begins to wreak. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner and her quest to bring down Kirigan.

Watch the full trailer above.

Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Mei) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Based on the book series by Leigh Bardugo, the series stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov) and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

Bardugo executive produces alongside Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios) and Shelley Meals. Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 debuts on Netflix on March 16.