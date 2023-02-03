Skip to main content
Seven.One Entertainment’s Henrik Pabst Joins Quintus Media Advisory Board

Henrik Pabst
Seven.One Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Seven.One Entertainment Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst has joined the board of German compatriot distributor/channel operator Quintus Media.

Pabst will advise on content strategy and market issues. He leads content for ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s German content arm Seven.One Entertainment and is Managing Director of content arm Seven.One Studios.

Former Barcroft Studios Chief Content Officer Caspar Norman has also joined the newly established board, focusing on content monetization.

Both execs will work closely with Quintus Studios founder and Managing Director Gerrit Kemming.

“Gerrit has built a successful business with an innovative business model, ripe for these times of disruption in the content business and I’m looking forward to working with him and the team to take Quintus Studios to the next level,” said Pabst.

“Henrik and Caspar’s experience and knowledge of the content industry are hugely valuable for Quintus. Being able to challenge and inspire our strategies going forward will help us to supersize our growth in a new phase for the business. I am so delighted to welcome such high-calibre executives onboard,” said Gerrit Kemming, Managing Director of Quintus Studios.

Quintus Studios owns and operates YouTube channel brands, such as Free Documentary, which has 4.2M subscribers, Free Documentary – Nature (1.3M) FD Real, FD History, FD Paranormal and ENDEVR. It also owns and operates FAST channel Radical Docs.

