Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME

Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production company have signed with WME for representation. The move marks MacFarlane’s return to the agency following a move to CAA in 2017.

MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history at just 24 years old when his animated series Family Guy aired on Fox. He went on to win 5 Emmy Awards for his work on Family Guy, four of which were in the outstanding voice-over performance category, making him a tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. The show, which aired its 400th episode late last year, has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons.

MacFarlane also serves as co-creator, executive producer, and voice actor on American Dad!, which recently aired its 17th season finale.

Fuzzy Door, the production company helmed by MacFarlane and President Erica Huggins, has a multi-year television deal with Universal Studio Group. MacFarlane and Huggins, along with SVP Aimee Carlson, oversee all development and creative direction for the production company’s content creation.

Under the deal, the company is currently in post-production on Ted, a prequel TV series for Peacock set prior to the film franchise of the same name. MacFarlane reprises the voice of the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear and is directing, writing, executive producing, and co-showrunning all episodes with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Additionally, Fuzzy Door recently released Peacock’s disaster series The End is Nye hosted by Bill Nye. They’re also developing the UCP limited series The Winds of War, an untitled Little Rock Nine series, and a TV adaptation of the novel All Our Wrong Todays. They have Netflix’s new animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, Good Times, currently in production with all 10 episodes set to air this year.

Fuzzy Door produces Hulu’s The Orville and The Orville: New Horizons. They also produced Books of Blood for Hulu and are in development on a reimagined modern version of the Revenge of the Nerds franchise with the Lucas Bros. for 20th Century Studios, as well as a remake of The Naked Gun for Paramount Pictures.

MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door continue to be represented by Jackoway Austen and manager Joy Fehily.