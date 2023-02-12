Scott Satin Dies: EP/Showrunner Of ‘Funny You Should Ask’ Was 64

Scott Satin, a television producer with credits on Funny You Should Ask and the NBC clip show Most Outrageous Moments, died Thursday after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was 64 years old.

Satin also teamed with Byron Allen on the comedy series The First Family and Mr. Box Office, serving as a writer and EP. which he served as both writer and executive producer. His resume includes the shows World’s Funniest Weather.

Allen and Satin first teamed on The Byron Allen Show in the 1990s.

“The Gong Show, Let’s Make A Deal, Hollywood Squares… just a few icons of television Game Show history, and he touched them all,” read a Facebook post from Allen Media Group. “Scott’s creative talents will continue to make millions laugh, and that is how we’ll remember him.”

Survivors include his wife, Jaime, and his children, Ryan, Sam and Danielle. Satin was preceded in death by his son, Drew. A memorial service will be held in the coming days, but the family asks that donations be made in Satin’s name to CurePSP, a nonprofit supporting those affected by the neurodegenerative disorder.