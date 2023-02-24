Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Harry Shum Jr. Talks About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, What’s Going On With The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel, And If He Got To Keep Raccacoonie

Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 Seen podcast, I am your host Valerie Complex. Today’s guest is Harry Shum Jr. and we’re going to go through the highlights of his acting resume beginning with his first gig in 2003 on an episode of Boston Public.

I remember seeing him in Glee, but that heartthrob moment toward the end of Crazy Rich Asians gave me pause. I thought, “Man! He’s so much better for Astrid than her ex-husband!” It was a small cameo role but it made an impression on the audience, and helped to grow anticipation for the sequel. CRA was a massive hit and features a historic all-Asian cast, and was nominated for a slew of awards including at Critics Choice and the SAG Awards.

Shum was in the Netflix film Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon II – The Green Destiny, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning martial arts film set 20 years later. Keeping within the Netflix family, he then starred in McG’s Love Hard with Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang; it premiered as a worldwide No. 1 on the streamer.

In the the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shum plays Chad, a hibachi restaurant cook who gets by with the help of his emotional support racoon, Raccaoonie. This film is winning awards all over the place and has garnered Oscar nominations for Best Picture as well as stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

This is only a snippet of the projects Shum has been a part of. He’s also served as producer on several TV shows and shorts, and he currently has a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy — his character Benson “Blue” Swan rounds out a group of five new residents for the 19th season of the ABC drama. I would describe his character as sexy, sharp-witted, brilliant and impatient. He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.

In our conversation, Shum takes a deep dive into his work, talking about being a part of history not once but twice (with Crazy Rich Asians, and then Everything Everywhere All at Once), entering the Grey’s Anatomy family, and offering information on what’s happening with the Crazy Rich Asians sequel.