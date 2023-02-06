‘Save Me’ Season Three In Development At Sky

Sky is developing a third season of BAFTA-winning Lennie James hit Save Me.

Save Me Three is at script stage, revealed Director of Content Zai Bennett at a BPG event this morning, and the speed at which it gets to screen is dependent on the availability of creator James, who plays the lead.

Produced by Line of Duty indie World Productions, the first two series are some of Sky’s most successful originals in recent years, drawing big ratings numbers and critical acclaim, while Save Me Too won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2021.

Starring Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones, the show follows Nelson “Nelly” Rowe, a down-and-out whose life is turned upside down when Jody, the estranged daughter he fathered thirteen years ago, mysteriously disappears. In season two, he eventually tracks down his daughter but gives up a life of freedom and the chance to get to know her in order to protect someone who has been sold into a sex trafficking ring.

During this morning’s London event, Bennett flagged Save Me as evidence that “your most expensive show isn’t always your most successful,” as he talked up a “fewer, bigger, better” approach to original drama commissioning.

He revealed that Sky is seeking inspiration from Happy Valley for its next hit, coming a day after Sally Wainwright’s Sarah Lancashire-starring sensation secured 7.5 million overnight viewers for its finale.