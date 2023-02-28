Savannah Guthrie Tests Covid Positive For Third Time, Exits This Morning’s ‘Today’ Show Early

Savannah Guthrie abruptly left her spot on this morning’s Today show after testing positive for Covid around 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sheinelle Jones, co-host of Today‘s third hour, provided an on-air update at the end of the show’s 8 a.m. hour, saying, “It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test,” Jones said.

Jones continued, “It came back positive. So of course as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Watch Jones’ announcement below.

Willie Geist, who typically anchors the show’s third hour, joined the program earlier this morning, filling in for Guthrie.

Co-anchor Guthrie is fully vaxed, according to Today. Today’s diagnosis marks the third time Guthrie has tested Covid positive: The first time was in January 2022, followed by May 2022.

Guthrie’s sick day this morning came amidst the ongoing, week-long absence of Hoda Kotb from Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna. Kotb’s absence – her last live appearance was on Feb. 17 – has not been explained by the show or NBC.

In her absence, other Today personalities have been filling in for Kotb. Today’s third-hour co-host Craig Melvin and World News Tonight anchor Tom Llamas initially subbed for Kotb next to Guthrie on the main show. For the fourth hour alongside Bush Hager, Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones have stepped in.

Deadline has reached out to NBC for further information.