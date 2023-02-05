‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits

Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits.

In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s a new rule that they can’t make “fan cams” of teachers, before showing them a video of him that a student supposedly made of him, set to the tune of a song from SZA’s SNL sketch in December, “Cuffing Season,” which went viral on TikTok.

“No, skinny legend, why are you doing this?” Bowen Yang’s character laments. Pascal responds: “You’ve made thousands of fan cams of me and I’m not sure what they mean.”

The students begin to explain that they make the fan cams because he’s their “beloved,” as Pascal tries to understand whether the videos are positive or not.

“I want to be a cool teacher,” he says. “But I just don’t get it. Why does your generation have to make everyone a celebrity? Why do you film everything?”

The kids blame the COVID pandemic, explaining that “three years COVID make us online forever.” They tell him they’ve dubbed him “daddy” and another teacher, Ms. Jenny, is “mommy.”

Enter Paulson, who plays Ms. Jenny. “Guys, we told you. There is nothing going on between me and Mr. Ben,” she says, after pausing for applause from the audience.

But Pascal cracks pretty quickly, admitting “Ms. Jenny and I are in love.” She adds: “He’s daddy. I’m mommy. No crumbs left.”