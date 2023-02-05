Skip to main content
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers and Dolly Parton
20th Century Fox Film Corp / Courtesy Everett Collection / Todd Owyoung / NBC

Sarah Michelle Gellar is talking about how Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

During a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gellar was asked about Parton being an uncredited producer on the show she starred in for seven seasons.

“Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said on the NBC late-night show. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.'”

Sandollar Productions, which Parton started with her then-business partner Sandy Gallin, was behind the supernatural drama, alongside Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television. In addition to Buffy, Parton’s production company was also credited with the Angel spinoff which ran for 5 seasons.

Other TV shows Sandollar produced were Tourist Trap and All-American Girl starring Margaret Cho. Sandollar Productions was also behind films like Father of the Bride (and its sequel), Sabrina, Kicking and Screaming, Fly Away Home and Shining Through.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer revolves around Buffy Summers, a high school teenager that becomes the chosen one to battle evil forces.

The teen drama was created by Joss Whedon and is based on the Fran Rubel Kuzui 1992 film of the same name that Whedon also wrote. The WB aired the first five seasons of the show before it moved to UPN for two more seasons.

