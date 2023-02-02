Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks About The Gift Of Dolly Parton And Her Role On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed a longstanding rumor: Dolly Parton was a producer on the television version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

While the rest of the world remained oblivious, Parton made sure the show’s cast was reminded of her role. She annually sent holiday gifts to them, Gellar revealed in a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gellar recalled, “We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, “She doesn’t even know who I am.” And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance.”

She admitted the praise staggered her. “I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now.” Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.”

Parton was a cofounder of Sandollar Productions, which produced Buffy and the Angel spinoff series. It also produced the original film version of Buffy, starring Kristy Swanson. No word on whether that included gifts.