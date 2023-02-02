Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Deliver GOP Response After State Of The Union

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary and newly elected governor of Arkansas, will deliver the GOP response after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Sanders will deliver the address from Little Rock.

Sanders served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. She then joined Fox News as a commentator, but left that position to run for governor of Arkansas. She followed her father, Mike Huckabee, as governor of the state and is the first woman to hold that position.

Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa, delivered the GOP response last year.

In a statement, Sanders said, “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

Broadcast and cable networks plan to carry Biden’s address and the GOP response.