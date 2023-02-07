Mossbank, CAA & UTA Launch Action-Horror ‘Azrael’ With ‘Ready Or Not’ Star Samara Weaving & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe, First Look — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the EFM, Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall’s Mossbank is launching international sales on action-horror film Azrael, starring Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not). CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will co-rep domestic.

Details about the movie have been kept under wraps to date but we can now reveal plot and a first look image. Currently in post-production, the film is set in a world in which no one speaks and follows a devout female-led community which hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael (Weaving) is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness – but she has other ideas.

Pic was directed by E.L. Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) from an original script by Simon Barrett (The Guest, You’re Next).

As we first revealed last year, Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) won the rights to the project in a competitive bidding situation last fall and fully financed and produced the film.

Producers are Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Dave Caplan (Babylon) and Simon Barrett. Jason Cloth (Joker) and Katrin Kissa (November) are executive producers

Cloth and Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group most recently co-financed Paramount’s Babylon, which also starred Weaving with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire. The company is also in post on Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The End We Start From, and filming on Longlegs with Nicolas Cage.

Mossbank’s Michael Rothstein said: “From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world of Azrael and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre – distinguished by its own unique “voice,” which has so much to say. E.L. Katz and Simon Barrett have delivered something truly visionary, which will undoubtedly connect with a global legion of fans. And we couldn’t think of a more perfect heroine in Samara Weaving, who’s at the peak of her powers right now. We’re equally excited to begin working with C2’s Jason and David and Dan Kagan on the film, bringing something so sophisticated, elevated and commercial to the EFM with our friends at UTA and CAA.”

Mossbank’s international sales slate includes action-thriller The Fisherwoman with Emma Thompson and thriller Thug with Liam Neeson.