‘Blinded By The Light’ Star Viveik Kalra Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Rom-Com ‘Chennai Story’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Viveik Kalra, star of Gurinder Chadha’s Sundance 2019 musical Blinded By The Light, has been set to co-star with Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in cross-cultural rom-com Chennai Story.

The UK and India-set film will follow Nikhil (Kalra), a working-class South Asian Welshman, who following the death of his mother, travels to his ancestral homeland in Chennai, India, to locate his estranged father. In Chennai he encounters Anu (Ruth Prabhu), a street-smart private detective whom he hires to assist with his quest. More accustomed to fish and chips than authentic Masala Dosa, the frantic, colorful new world sweeps Nikhil off his feet, as does his undeniable chemistry with Anu which drives them closer together and on a collision course with her conservative parents.

Philip John (Downton Abbey) is directing the project, written by Nimmi Harasgama and Philip John and based on novel The Arrangements of Love by Timeri N. Murari (The Taliban Cricket Club).

Pic is being sold at the EFM by Metro International and is being produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose movie Oh! Baby also starred Ruth Prabhu. Dominic Wright and Jacqueline Kerrin produce for Ripple World Pictures. Zak Kilberg (The Mauritanian) is executive producer. Production is scheduled for summer, 2023.

Kalra has also starred in Three Months, Voyagers and he recently completed shooting Netflix’s Lift, directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).

Often known by just her first name, Samantha starred in the second season of Amazon India series The Family Man and recently filmed Citadel, the global project for Amazon led by the Russo Brothers. One of the leading actresses in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, her credits also include S.S. Rajamouli’s Eega, Super Deluxe, Janatha Garage and Mersal.