Sam Smith To Appear In ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Sam Smith performs onstage at Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images,)

Sam Smith is set to appear in Season 2 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… Details regarding the character Smith will play remain under wraps.

The streamer dropped a photo on the show’s official Instagram account on Wednesday showing the Grammy Award-winner throwing a peace sign while on location.

“Up to something unholy on set,” Smith commented on the image on Wednesday.

The series has done well keeping secrets regarding the show’s sophomore season following the big (!!!) news of John Corbett‘s return as fan-favorite Aidan Shaw. And while casting news has been low-key, there has been plenty of photographic evidence as to what the girls—Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristen Davis)—have been up to since we last saw them.

Carrie is getting loved up all over the Big (!!!) Apple with Aidan, but is it for real this time? Deadline can confirm it’s not all a big dream sequence but there’s a lot to unravel yet as to how they got here.

In Season 1, Carrie’s “big love” Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died from a heart attack and the writer slowly and begrudgingly eased her way back into the dating scene. We don’t know what Aidan’s been up to since the second Sex and the City movie when he was still very much married to his furniture designer wife Kate and the mother of his children, Tate (aka Tater), and his brothers Homer and Wyatt. Is Michael Patrick King also killing off poor Kathy, too? Or maybe she and Steve (David Eigenberg), finding themselves divorced and not ready to move on, meet at a local Love Anonymous group meet and make a connection?

Miranda has been seen hanging out with the gals all over New York with love interest Che (Sara Ramirez) nowhere in sight. Last we saw the duo, they were heading to Los Angeles where Che was working on the pilot for a TV series. Deadline revealed in October, Tony Danza would be playing Che’s father in the sitcom. The status of their relationship is as yet unknown.

Nixon herself has been spending more time behind the scenes directing the series. She lensed episode 6 of Season 1 titled “Diwali” and will pull double duty again in Season 2.

Charlotte is still busy being fabulous and balancing her duties as a mom, wife, and bestie to an ever-expanding group of friends. The Upper East Side gang of influencers she and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) cultivated last season appears to still be going strong. And with all that going on, she still finds time to indulge in the beauty of art in galleries reminiscent of the early years of the OG series where she got her start.

With all that being said, who will Smith play? Could they be a love interest for Anthony (Mario Cantone) whose hubby—SATC icon Stanford Blatch (RIP Willie Garson)— abandoned him to rep an influencer in Japan? Anything is possible. As Deadline previously reported, there are no plans of killing off Stanford from the universe.

Season 1 of And Just Like That… is available now to stream via HBO Max.