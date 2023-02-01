Rialto Boards Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him To Me’ Starring Barry Pepper, Sam Neill & Rachel Griffiths; First Images Revealed — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Rialto Distribution has acquired Australia/New Zealand rights to mob thriller Bring Him To Me, which Myriad will be selling at the upcoming EFM.

Directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation), Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under) and Liam McIntyre (The Flash) star in the film whose script is inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s Casino in which Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go south.

Today, we can reveal first images for the movie, which is now in post-production.

In the movie, under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Script comes from Tom Evans.

The film also introduces actor Jamie Costa, who made social waves in 2021 with a portrayal of Robin Williams in a proof-of-concept short film for a proposed biopic, and starred in Star Wars fan film Kenobi. Cast rounds out with Jennings Brower (Netflix Dreams) and Zac Garred (Occupation: Rainfall) who is also co-producer.

Also producing are Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, along with Zac Garred as co-producer, and executive producers Geoff Imrie, Luke Sparke, Sean Virgin and Martin Walton.

“I’ve been fascinated by morally grey stories like Breaking Bad and Drive so when presented with the chance to dive deep into the underworld, I couldn’t resist bringing my own flavour to the genre toeing the lines of film noir and graphic novels”, said Sparke while filming in Australia last year.

Said Kelly Rogers, CEO of Rialto Distribution: “We’re delighted to be part of Luke and co’s stunning, adrenalin-fuelled thriller, which is certain to have broad appeal and strongly resonate with audiences in Australia and afar.”