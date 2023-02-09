Sam Neill Joins Annette Bening In Peacock Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) has been tapped to star opposite Annette Bening in Peacock’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, based on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

From writer-showrunner Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they finally have sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

RELATED: 2023 Peacock Series & Pilot Orders

Marnich and Moriarty executive produce with David Heyman, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributing.

Neill, an Emmy nominee for the highly rated 1998 NBC miniseries Merlin, recently reprised two franchise roles, Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion and Actor Odin in Thor: Love and Thunder. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, CAA, Shanahan Management, and The Artist Partnership.