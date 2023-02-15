Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TV Academy Adds New Emmy Category & Juried Award For Emerging Media Programming; Revises Submission Rules For Docs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Madden Biopic Limited Series EP'ed By Tom Brady In Works From Gavin O'Connor, Todd Lieberman & Gotham Chopra
Read the full story

First SAG Awards Presenters Revealed – Here’s The List

SAG Awards Presenters
From left: Jessica Chastain, Paul Mescal and Emily Blunt Chris Chapman for Deadline/Getty

The first batch of presenters is set for the 2023 SAG Awards.

The envelope, please: It’s Andrew GarfieldEmily BluntJessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park.

Related Story

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Garfield will be presenting this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The others are set to give away trophies during the 29th annual gala, which is set for Sunday, February 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring the winners in the guild’s 15 acting categories, will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: 2023 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Guilds & More

Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the SAG Awards nominees with five apiece. Both will vie in the marquee ensemble film award category against Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women TalkingBanshees and Fabelmans took the top film prizes at last month’s Golden Globes. See the full list of SAG Awards nominees here.

RELATED: SAG & DGA Nominations Give Real State Of The Race – Analysis

Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur. All went on to take home Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards announced in January that Netflix has come aboard to stream the show on its platform beginning in 2024, replacing their longtime home TNT and TBS.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad