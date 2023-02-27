SAG Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 29th annual SAG Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. You can watch the ceremony via livestream here and follow Deadline’s live blog here.

Jessica Chastain took the night’s first award for her lead role in the limited series George & Tammy.

Vying in the marquee ensemble film award category tonight are Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once — which come into the ceremony with a leading five nominations among films — along with Paramount’s Babylon, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women Talking. All but Babylon also are up for Best Picture at the Oscars next month.

In the lead actress race, awards season juggernaut Cate Blanchett faces off against Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler in the actress race. The actor category pits co-frontrunners Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser against Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler.

Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, who all took home Academy Awards.

Two new ensemble winners on the TV side will be crowned as the 2022 winners Succession and Ted Lasso are not eligible this year. That leaves a drama field that includes AMC’s final season of Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown and Ozark, Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO Max’s The White Lotus. In comedy, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO Max’s Barry and Hacks, FX’s The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building are in the running.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2023 SAG Awards, following by the list of remaining nominees:

Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette

George & Tammy

Nominees

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BABYLON

Jovan Adepo / Sidney Palmer

P.J. Byrne / Max (Ruth’s Asst. Director)

Diego Calva / Manny Torres

Lukas Haas / George Munn

Olivia Hamilton / Ruth Adler

Li Jun Li / Lady Fay Zhu

Tobey Maguire / James McKay

Max Minghella / Irving Thalberg

Brad Pitt / Jack Conrad

Margot Robbie / Nellie LaRoy

Rory Scovel / The Count

Jean Smart / Elinor St. John

Katherine Waterston / Estelle



THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Kerry Condon / Siobhán Súilleabháin

Colin Farrell / Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Gleeson / Colm Doherty

Barry Keoghan / Dominic Kearney



EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra

James Hong / Gong Gong

Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki

Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang

Harry Shum Jr. / Chad

Jenny Slate / Big Nose

Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang



THE FABELMANS

Jeannie Berlin / Hadassah Fabelman

Paul Dano / Burt Fabelman

Judd Hirsch / Uncle Boris

Gabriel LaBelle / Sammy Fabelman

David Lynch / John Ford

Seth Rogen / Bennie Loewy

Michelle Williams / Mitzi Fabelman



WOMEN TALKING

Jessie Buckley / Mariche

Claire Foy / Salome

Kate Hallett / Autje

Judith Ivey / Agata

Rooney Mara / Ona

Sheila McCarthy / Greta

Frances McDormand / Scarface Janz

Michelle McLeod / Mejal

Liv McNeil / Neitje

Ben Whishaw / August

August Winter / Melvin

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

CATE BLANCHETT / Lydia Tár

Tár



VIOLA DAVIS / Nanisca

The Woman King



ANA de ARMAS / Norma Jeane

Blonde



DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Mamie Till-Mobley

Till



MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

AUSTIN BUTLER / Elvis

Elvis



COLIN FARRELL / Pádraic Súilleabháin

The Banshees of Inisherin



BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie

The Whale



BILL NIGHY / Williams

Living



ADAM SANDLER / Stanley Sugerman

Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



HONG CHAU / Liz

The Whale



KERRY CONDON / Siobhán Súilleabháin

The Banshees Of Inisherin



JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra

Everything Everywhere All at Once



STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Topaki

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

PAUL DANO / Burt Fabelman

The Fabelmans



BRENDAN GLEESON / Colm Doherty

The Banshees of Inisherin



BARRY KEOGHAN / Dominic Kearney

The Banshees of Inisherin



KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once



EDDIE REDMAYNE / Charlie Cullen

The Good Nurse

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantraut

Ed Begley Jr. / Clifford Main

Tony Dalton / Lalo Salamanca

Giancarlo Esposito / Gus Fring

Patrick Fabian / Howard Hamlin

Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler



THE CROWN

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana

Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne

Andrew Havill / Robert Fellowes

Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret

Jonny Lee Miller / John Major

Flora Montgomery / Norma Major

James Murray / Prince Andrew

Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Ed Sayer / Equerry

Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth II

Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Dominic West / Prince Charles

Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles



OZARK

Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde

Nelson Bonilla / Nelson

Jessica Frances Dukes / Special Agent Maya Miller

Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell

Skylar Gaertner / Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore

Alfonso Herrera / Javi Elizonndro

Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde

Kevin L. Johnson / Sam Dermody

Katrina Lenk / Clare Shaw

Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde

Adam Rothenberg / Mel Sattem

Felix SolIs / Omar Navarro

Charlie Tahan / Wyatt Langmore

Richard Thomas / Nathan Davis

Damian Young / Jim Rattelsdorf



SEVERANCE

Patricia Arquette / Harmony Cobel

Michael Chernus / Ricken Hale

Zach Cherry / Dylan George

Michael Cumpsty / Mr. Graner

Dichen Lachman / Ms. Casey

Britt Lower / Helly Riggs

Adam Scott / Mark Scout

Tramell Tillman / Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock / Devon Hale

John Turturro / Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken / Burt Goodman



THE WHITE LOTUS

F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso

Paolo Camilli / Hugo

Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso

Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan

Federico Ferrante / Rocco

Bruno Gouery / Didier

Beatrice Grannò / Mia

Jon Gries / Greg Hunt

Tom Hollander / Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina

Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James / Cameron Sullivan

Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson / Portia

Eleonora Romandini / Isabella

Federico Scribani / Giuseppe

Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller

Simona Tabasco / Lucia

Leo Woodall / Jack

Francesco Zecca / Matteo

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

The White Lotus



ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana

The Crown



JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore

Ozark



LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde

Ozark



ZENDAYA / Rue Bennett

Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut

Better Call Saul



JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

Ozark



JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase

The Old Man



BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Better Call Saul



ADAM SCOTT / Mark Scout

Severance

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie



BARRY

Sarah Burns / Det. Mae Dunn

D’Arcy Carden / Natalie

Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank

Turhan Troy Caylak / Akhmal

Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed

Nick Gracer / Yandar

Bill Hader / Barry

Jessy Hodges / Lindsay

Michael Irby / Cristobal

Gary Kraus / Police Chief Krauss

Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches

Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau



THE BEAR

Lionel Boyce / Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix / Sweeps

Matty Matheson / Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto



HACKS

Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan

Paul W. Downs / Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels

Mark Indelicato / Damien

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance

Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer



ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris

Cara Delevingne / Alice Banks

Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora

Jayne Houdyshell / Bunny

Steve Martin / Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam

Adina Verson / Poppy White

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding

Dead to Me



RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam “Midge” Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

Abbott Elementary



JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams

Wednesday



JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY CARRIGAN / Noho Hank

Barry



BILL HADER / Barry

Barry



STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders in the Building



MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

Only Murders in the Building



JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVE CARELL / Alan Strauss

The Patient



TARON EGERTON / James Keene

Black Bird



SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan

1883



PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Larry Hall

Black Bird



EVAN PETERS / Jeffrey Dahmer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

(For the names of the stunt performers in the nominated film, click here.)