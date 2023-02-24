SAG-AFTRA Mourns Orlando TV Reporter Dylan Lyons, Who Was Killed While Covering Shooting

SAG-AFTRA is expressing its grief over the killing of Orlando TV reporter Dylan Lyons, a member of the guild since 2012. Lyons was shot and killed Wednesday while covering another shooting. Photojournalist Jesse Walden, his colleague at Spectrum News 13, was wounded but is recovering. The man suspected of having killed two others in the shooting rampage, including a 9-year-old girl, is in custody.

“We are heartbroken and stunned at the killing of Orlando journalist Dylan Lyons who was shot and killed while on assignment covering a prior shooting,” the guild said in a statement. “As the union representing broadcast journalists, we honor their work and recognize their extraordinary contributions to our communities.

“Journalists like Dylan, and photojournalist Jesse Walden who was injured in the shooting, play a special role in our society reporting on events and issues taking place in our communities. Last night’s events are a sad reminder of the danger that journalists face every day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan and Jesse’s families, friends, and colleagues and the family of 9-year-old T’yonna Major who was tragically killed at a nearby house during the same incident.”