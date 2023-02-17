SAG-AFTRA Extends National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland In Advance Of Film & TV Negotiations

SAG-AFTRA has extended the contract of Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the guild’s national executive director. The guild’s national board, meeting today via videoconference, voted overwhelmingly to extend his contract through June 20, 2028. The vote to approve his new deal was 87.68% in favor and 12.32% opposed.

Crabtree-Ireland is the guild’s chief contract negotiator, and the extension of his contract comes in advance of the June 30 expiration of the guild’s film and TV contract. No dates have been set yet for the start of those talks.

“Duncan is a strategic thinker and an extraordinary executive whose stewardship of our operations has been stellar,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “He is also the tough and effective negotiator we need. We are fortunate to benefit from his leadership, and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and having an innovative and effective negotiation of the TV/Theatrical contract.”

“I am very excited to continue fighting for the members of SAG-AFTRA,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “I want to thank President Drescher, our elected officers, and national board members for their confidence in me. It’s truly an honor to represent the most extraordinary performers and journalists in the world, and I look forward to advancing the cause together.”



Crabtree-Ireland has been the guild’s top executive since June of 2021, when he succeeded David White in the post. Prior to that, he was the guild’s second-in-command, serving as its chief operating officer and general counsel.

Prior to the 2012 merger of SAG and AFTRA, he served as SAG’s deputy national executive director, and was a key participant in the negotiations that led up to the merger. He also served as the coordinator of SAG-AFTRA’s Covid-19 safety response and return-to-work initiatives.