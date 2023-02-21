Korean Novel ‘Sad Tropic’ Being Adapted As U.S. TV Series by Seoul Street & Astro-Nomical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Hae Wons’ bestselling Korean novel Sad Tropic will be adapted for TV in the U.S. by Seoul Street and Astro-Nomical Entertainment as an hour-long series.

This comes on the heels of the novel, which is published by All That Story, currently being adapted as a Web Toon in Korea by ToYou’s Dream.

The action-packed-female centric novel follows Sunny Kwon, a North Korean defector and decorated assassin, who double crosses a crime syndicate to rescue a child from her abusive captors. Now the two of them are fugitives on the run from the world’s most dangerous organization.

Astro-Nomical’s Jay Ahn said, “I am delighted that Sad Tropic based on Hae Won’s Korean novel is not only being adapted into a webtoon series in Korea, but also into a one hour series with our partners at Seoul Street. Our companies will work closely together to develop and produce an impactful, commercial female lead action thriller that will appeal to global audiences. With the current boom of Korean IP, I am excited to bring this and many more upcoming Korean titles to the American market.”

Seoul Street’s Will Yun Lee said, “Having spent a good amount of time in the world of action, Sad Tropic is a wild fast paced ride, layered deeply in character, with global appeal that immediate attracted me to the project. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the vast webtoon universe that originated in Korea.”

Seoul Street’s Mark Holder added, “We are honored to be in business with such a magnificent storyteller as Hae Won. The universal appeal of these diverse characters, we believe, will excite audiences around the world which is directly in line with the mission of Seoul Street.”