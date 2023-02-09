Skip to main content
Peter Farrelly, Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese Team On Comedy ‘Balls Up’ For Skydance

Hot EFM Package: Sacha Baron Cohen, Keke Palmer Team For ‘Super Toys’

Keke Palmer Sacha Baron Cohen
Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen Lawrence Murray/Vera Anderson/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: A hot European Film Market just got a little hotter. Sacha Baron Cohen and Nope‘s Keke Palmer are set to star in Super Toys.

David O Russell wrote the script and will direct, and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven is producing along with Dreamcrew Entertainment’s Matthew Budman. FilmNation Entertainment is selling international territories, and CAA will handle the U.S. distribution deal.

Baron Cohen and Palmer play groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves, their marriage and their live-wire 12-year-old daughter while on the road in Middle America.

Baron Cohen last starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7, earning an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for the former and a Supporting Actor nom for the latter. Emmy winner Palmer is coming off the Jordan Peele-directed Nope.

The EFM runs February 16-22 alongside the Berlin Film Festival.

