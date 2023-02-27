BBC Edits Sabrina Carpenter Performance To Remove Apparent Porn Trope Reference

The BBC has edited a YouTube video of a Sabrina Carpenter performance after the singer made an apparent reference to a porn trope.

Carpenter, a former Disney Channel star, appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last week and sang her song Nonsense, with a recording of the performance uploaded to YouTube.

The original video featured Carpenter’s riff at the end of her song, during which she said: “How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz. I’m American I am not British, so BBC it stands for something different. This live lounge is so lit because I’m in it, innit.”

The BBC has since removed this version of the video and replaced it with an edited clip, which does not contain the ad-libbed outro. BBC stands for British Broadcasting Corporation in the UK, but is also a slang anatomical reference with racial connotations in pornography.

The BBC said: “An unedited version of the video was briefly posted in error, and the correct version is now available for viewers to enjoy.”

The switch-up did not go unnoticed, however. The likes of Charli XCX were among those who tweeted about Carpenter’s joke.