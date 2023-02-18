Skip to main content
Saban Films Takes Worldwide Rights To Stephen Lang & Harvey Keitel Action-Thriller ‘Hellfire’ — EFM

Stephen Lang, Harvey Keitel Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has taken worldwide rights to action-thriller Hellfire, starring Stephen Lang, Harvey Keitel and Dolph Lundgren here at the European Film Market. 

The title, which is directed by Isaac Florentine and written by Richard Lowry, follows a drifter (Lang) with a mysterious past who arrives in a small town and finds the residents in the grip of a ruthless crime boss and realizes he has to help them.

Currently in post-production, Hellfire is produced by Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr, Daniel Lief, and Johnny Remo. It’s executive produced by Dominic Burns, Rob Simmons, Ante Novakovic, Jeff Miller, Ronnie D. Lee, Sterling Griffin, Adam Sigal, B.I. Rosen, Frederic Demey, Grant Palmer, Krystyna Swiecka, Cecil Chambers, Seth Sklar, Keli Price, Jenny Shakeshaft, Brian Katz, Thomas Zambeck, Matthew Ianniello Jr, Mehrdad Moayedi, Chad Oliver and Ryan Hicks. 

The deal was negotiated by Shanan Becker for Saban Films and Sasha Yelaun.

Recent acquisitions on Saban Films’ slate include: action-spy thriller Darkness of Man starring Jean-Claude Van Damme; Jon Keeyes’ The Clean Up Crew, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas; The Last Girl, starring Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig, and Antonio Banderas; and Pierre Morel’s The Ambush, the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the UAE and Saban’s first non-English language film acquisition.

It’s also picked up: Jason Momoa’s The Last ManhuntAmerican Murderer starring Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel and Jacki Weaver; Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson and Jun Jong-Seo; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage; Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich; and Butcher’s Crossing starring Cage which made its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More About:

