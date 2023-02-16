Ryan Seacrest Announces He Will Leave ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ This Spring; Replacement Is Mark Consuelos

UPDATE, with video After six seasons, Ryan Seacrest announced on today’s Live with Kelly and Ryan that he is leaving the syndicated show.

Kelly Ripa, who has hosted the show since 2001, will be joined by actor and husband, Mark Consuelos, and the show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest plans to head back to the west coast where he will remain part of the ABC Entertainment family, continuing to host American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest will transition this spring as he prepares for American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

Seacrest said on today’s episode that he will occasionally fill in as a guest host on Live with Kelly and Mark, but didn’t say how often.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” said Seacrest. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” said Ripa. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” said Michael Gelman, executive producer of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Seacrest had initially signed on to host the show for three years and ended up staying on for six.

This season, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is the No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― in Households, Total Viewers and Women 25-54. “Live” has ranked as the top daytime talk show for 56 straight weeks among Women 25-54.