Ryan Reynolds Set For Paramount Comedy ‘Boy Band’

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool franchise) is attached to produce and star in Boy Band, a new comedy for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm.

Plot details are under wraps. But Reynolds penned the script with Jesse Andrews (Me & Earl and & Dying Girl) from his own original story. He’ll also produce for his company Maximum Effort, which has a first-look deal with the studio, alongside his frequent collaborator Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment.

Levy may direct, having already been set to reteam with Reynolds for Deadpool 3, which is soon heading into production. But whether he’ll commit to the project in that capacity remains to be determined.

Reynolds has been on a tear of late, most recently starring opposite Will Ferrell in Apple TV+’s acclaimed musical comedy Spirited, based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella, A Christmas Carol. He prior to that starred in Levy’s The Adam Project and the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed Red Notice, which in the last two years have established themselves as two of the most watched titles in Netflix’s history, as well as Levy’s Oscar-nominated box office hit, Free Guy.

Reynolds return as the Merc with a Mouth for Deadpool 3 will have him sharing the screen with Hugh Jackman, who is back to the comic-book sphere as Wolverine, and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. Pic is slated for release on November 8, 2024.

