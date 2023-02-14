‘Rust’ Movie Eyes Spring Return To Production As Criminal Case Looms

Rust, the indie Western on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on October 2021, is eyeing a spring start date to resume production.

The film’s producers, Rust Movie Productions, confirmed the news Tuesday, saying Bianca Cline, whose recent credits include Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, has come aboard as cinematographer joining a mix of new and previous crewmembers.

Producers said that Cline will donate her salary to charity in honor of Hutchins.

Original crew members returning with director Joel Souza — who was shot and wounded in the incident in which Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with involuntary manslaughter — include stunt coordinator Allan Graf, costume designer Terese Davis, makeup department head Stacy Lockhart and hair department head Anna Williams among others.

Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew will serve as an executive producer, as will Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line), alongside the original producers. Rust Movie Productions also said today that with Matthew Hutchins’ support that director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz will make a documentary about Halyna Hutchins’ life and work including on Rust.

Matthew Hutchins previously filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions over the shooting; the sides reached a settlement in October 2022 in a pact that included Hutchins coming aboard as EP to help finish the film.

At the time of the settlement, producers said production would resume in January 2023 with the original cast. It’s unclear exactly when or where shooting will resume based on today’s news, or who is returning from the cast.

Rust Movie Productions was fined $136,793 by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for its “willful and serious” violation of workplace safety procedures after an investigation of the shooting. Producers said today that the production “will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition.”

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza said today in a statement. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Baldwin and Reed were formally charged January 31 by the Santa Fe D.A.’s office. Baldwin has long denied he actually pulled the trigger on the 1880s prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

The first hearing in their case is February 24.