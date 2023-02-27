Rupert Murdoch Admits Some Fox Hosts “Endorsed” Donald Trump’s “Damaging” Election Claims, Dominion Says In New Filing; Network Says Lawsuit Takes “Extreme” View Of Defamation Law

Rupert Murdoch said in a recent deposition that he “would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing” Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election, conspiracy theories that the Fox Corp. executive chairman at once called “bulls— and damaging.”

But he admitted that some Fox hosts “endorsed” those election fraud claims.

“Not Fox, no. Not Fox. But maybe Lou Dobbs, maybe Maria, as commentators,” Murdoch said in the deposition, referring to Lou Dobbs, a former Fox News host, and Maria Bartiromo, a current one.

The revelations came in the latest public disclosures made in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. Read the filing here. Dominion contends that, in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Fox hosts amplified claims that it was involved in rigging the results, even though many hosts and executives didn’t believe such a scenario.

Instead, Dominion argues, the hosts continued to feature guests such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys working for Trump’s campaign and the leading adherents to the election fraud claims.

In his deposition, according to the Dominion filing, Murdoch said that he could have told Suzanne Scott or the Fox News hosts to stop putting Giuliani on the air. “I could have. But I didn’t.”

Fox, meanwhile, contends that Dominion is engaged in an effort to “publicly smear” the media outlet for merely covering allegations made by a sitting president of the United States. (Read their filing here).

A Dominion filing earlier this month was chalk full of text messages and emails from Fox News personalities and executives, showing that they saw the election fraud claims as dubious but worried that calling them out would jeopardize their audience to conservative outlets like Newsmax.

“Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than a half billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims,” Fox said in a statement.

Fox contends that Dominion is taking an “extreme, unsupported view” of defamation law in arguing that Fox should be liable. They argued that under that interpretation, all media could be liable for reporting newsworthy allegations that reporters and editors thought were bogus. “The Washington Post could be on the hook for reporting President Trump’s allegation that President Obama was born in Kenya, since several of its editors understood that the claim was bogus,” they wrote.

The network’s attorneys wrote that if “Dominion’s view of the law were correct, then it would have a defamation claim against virtually every news outlet in the country, as everyone covered what the President and hisa lawyers and allies were alleging in the wake of the 2020 election, even though many made no secret of the fact that they doubted their claims.”

The network also said that Dominion, with its blizzard of emails and text messages included in its filing, “cherry picks any soundbite it can from any corner of the Fox organization,” and that the revelations are irrelevant to the legal issues.

Fox’s attorneys write that “no amount of irrelevant evidence can change the reality that Dominion has virtually no evidence (let alone clear and convincing evidence) that any person actually responsible for the allegedly defamatory statements (the hosts themselves and, in certain cases, the producers on their shows) knew that any of the challenged statements were false or harbored serious doubts about their truth at the time the statements were published.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial in April in Delaware Superior Court. Both sides in the case are asking the judge, Eric M. Davis, for a summary judgment ruling in their favor. That would be highly unusual at this stage, though.

In its latest filing, Dominion contends that the words of Murdoch and other top executives are relevant to the case because they were in the “chain of command” and “this is not about ‘collective knowledge. The evidence confirms that executives in the chain of commend … knew Fox was broadcasting these known lies, had the power to stop it, but chose to let it continue. That was wrong, and for that, [Fox News] and [Fox Corp.] are both liable.”

Dominion’s latest filing focuses extensively on Murdoch’s role.

In the aftermath of the election, Murdoch himself told Col Allan of the New York Post that half of what Trump was saying was “bulls— and damaging,” according to Dominion’s filing.

In his deposition, Murdoch was queried by Dominion’s attorneys on whether Fox “did not than simply host these guests and give them a platform.”

Asked whether Jeanine Pirro, another Fox host, also endorsed the fraud claims, Murdoch replied, “I think so.”

Dominion’s attorney then asked, “Fox Business host Lou Dobbs?”

“Oh, a lot.”

“Fox host Sean Hannity?”

“A bit,” Murdoch said.

Dominion also accused Fox of taking “unfounded pot shots” at its $1.6 billion damages claim. “The damages to Dominion are real and vast, and it will be up to the jury to ultimately decide,” the filing states.

More to come.