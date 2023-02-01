You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

IFC Moves Up Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’ – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Brillstein Entertainment Partners Explores Sale; Casey Wasserman In Pole Position: The Dish
Read the full story

Rupert Grint Says Filming ‘Harry Potter’ Was “Suffocating” & Questioned Continuing To Act After Saga Ended

Rupert Grint
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images/Courtesy Everett Collection

Rupert Grint became a global star after starring in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series. The actor was only 11 years old when he was cast in the movies and was 22 years old by the time the film series ended.

Taking on the role of Ron Weasley was not easy and Grint recently said in an interview that he found filming “suffocating.”

Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he told Bustle.

Related Story

'Fantastic Friends': 'Harry Potter' & 'Game Of Thrones' Stars Feature In Season 2 Of Weasley Twins Actors' Travel Series

Grint also said that by the end of the Harry Potter saga he “wanted a break, to reflect on everything… It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor reflected on the similarities his fictional character had with him personally, including being part of a numerous family. At the time of his casting, Grint said that he “was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed. In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”

Grint is grateful for the opportunities Harry Potter brought his way and knows that fans still remember him as Ron.

“I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron,” he said. “It’s my second name.”

Grint will next be seen in the apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin. The actor reunites with Servant director M. Night Shyamalan. Based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, Grint also co-stars wth Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui and Abby Quinn.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

11 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad