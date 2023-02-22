‘Royal Mob’: eOne Picks Up Sky History’s Drama Doc Series About The Hesse Sisters

Entertainment One (eOne) will sell Sky History’s drama-doc Royal Mob internationally. The agreement doesn’t cover the UK, Germany and Italy, where Sky has pay-TV services.

The series, from The Last Czars maker Nutopia, tells the story of a single family who ruled across 19th century Europe and inflicted their psychological wounds on an entire continent. It’s told through the eyes of Queen Victoria’s granddaughters the Hesse sisters, whose love affairs across Europe’s royal courts caused rifts and came against the background of the coming First World War.

“We’re delighted to bolster our expansive slate of premium non-scripted programming with the addition of Royal Mob,” said Kate Cundall, Vice President, Acquisitions, eOne. “Nutopia are brilliant visionaries with a proven track record of delivering original, high-end factual content that is dynamic, timely and entertaining.”

The series launched on Sky History in the UK and was its highest rating show of 2022 among ABC1 adults – a lucrative and influential audience for British networks.

eOne’s factual slate includes Inside China and Bafta winner Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin from Hardcash Productions, CNN doc Jerusalem and the BBC’s I’m An Alcoholic: Inside Recovery.